Dubai: New bus lane with broken yellow lines 'temporary', RTA clarifies

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has clarified on Tuesday that the dedicated bus lane along First Al Khail St in Al Quoz is temporary and that “there is ongoing study to make a final decision to utilise this bus lane".
“The bus lanes were created during the Metro closures (following heavy rains on April 16) for transporting those affected between Metro stations,” RTA told Khaleej Times.
A new dedicated bus lane has been added on First Al Khail St in Al Quoz, with a warning to motorists that those who will use it will get a fine of Dh600.
It does not have, however, the same distinctive bright red markings and solid yellow lines found on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Naif Street, and Al Ghubaiba Road.
The bus lane along First Al Khail Street has broken yellow lines to give way to motorists who are turning right to Latifa Bint Hamdan St towards Al Khail Road, or those taking the service road near the Galadari office.
A solid yellow line means no passing – the motorist should not drive to the left or right side of this line.
A broken yellow line means a driver may cross this to change lane or overtake another vehicle and a motorist must not cross if they are on the side of the solid line.
Putting up dedicated bus lanes is seen by commuters and road safety experts as a boost to the reliability of public bus transport in Dubai.
Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, earlier told Khaleej Times that dedicated bus lanes will not only shorten travel time but will also ensure adherence to timetable as buses will not get caught up in traffic.
