Dubai: New bridge to now cut travel time down to 3 mins from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

A new bridge in Dubai will now cut travel time from 15 minutes down to just 3 minutes after the Roads and Transport Authority opened the route on Sunday.

The two-lane bridge, spanning 1,000 metres, is located on Hessa Street. It is expected to enhance traffic flow to Al Khail Street.

With 54 per cent of the Hessa Street development project completed, the bridge ensures a seamless traffic connection to Dubai’s city centre and Dubai International Airport.

The project includes the upgrade of four major intersections, which are expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2025. These are: Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.

The Dh689-million project will serve several key residential and developmental areas, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha Residential Area, and Jumeirah Village Circle. It spans 4.5 km from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to its intersection with Al Khail Road.

By 2030, the population in the areas served by this project is projected to exceed 640,000 residents. The project will double Hessa Street's capacity, increasing it from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

Four intersections

The four intersections in the project are as follows:

The first is the intersection of Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, where a two-lane directional ramp will be constructed, passing over the Red Line of the Dubai Metro. This ramp will facilitate right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road onto Hessa Street heading east toward Emirates Road.

The second intersection is at Hessa Street and First Al Khail Road, where the number of lanes on the existing Hessa Street bridge will be increased from three to four in each direction. Traffic improvements will also be implemented at the surface-level signalised junction to enhance flow.

The third intersection is at Hessa and Asayel Streets. Works include widening the current bridge from two to four lanes in each direction along Hessa Street, alongside upgrading the surface-level signalised intersection to improve traffic movement.

The fourth intersection to be developed is at Hessa Street and Al Khail Road. The works include constructing a two-lane direct ramp to ensure seamless traffic flow from Hessa Street onto Al Khail Road northbound toward Sharjah.

