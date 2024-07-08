Dubai: Metro services disrupted between Equity and Max stations due to technical snag

The health authorities are offering all available treatment for free at public hospitals in the country
Metro services were disrupted between Equity and Max stations on Monday evening during peak hour, as per the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.
The authority informed commuters of expected delays due to technical issues. Alternative bus service has been provided at the affected stations.
Commuters were asked to step out of trains going towards the Centrepoint side, while those waiting on Red Line metro stations like Onpassive were not allowed to board trains.
Announcements at the DMCC metro station informed commuters of the situation. "Train services are experiencing delays on the red line. Please listen for further announcements."
As per eyewitnesses, no train schedule was displayed on screens near the information desk.
E.G, a Dubai resident heading back from work, was told by the metro staff that they were not sure how long the halt would last for.
For travellers who are required to switch to the Green Line, the Centrepoint route is a key course as it includes interchange stations like Union and Burjuman that go towards Green Line stations like Etisalat and Creek.
Stations like Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Financial Centre, Emirates Towers, World Trade Centre, Max, ADCB, Burjuman, Union, Rigga etc. fall in this route.
