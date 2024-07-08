Dubai: Metro services disrupted between Equity and Max stations due to technical snag

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 7:52 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 8:23 PM

Metro services were disrupted between Equity and Max stations on Monday evening during peak hour, as per the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

The authority informed commuters of expected delays due to technical issues. Alternative bus service has been provided at the affected stations.

Commuters were asked to step out of trains going towards the Centrepoint side, while those waiting on Red Line metro stations like Onpassive were not allowed to board trains.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Announcements at the DMCC metro station informed commuters of the situation. "Train services are experiencing delays on the red line. Please listen for further announcements."

As per eyewitnesses, no train schedule was displayed on screens near the information desk.