'Dubai Metro is truly a lifeline': Commuters reflect on 15 years of convenience, connectivity

Dubai Metro in 2024. Photo: KT file

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

As the Dubai Metro celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, residents across the city have shared their stories about how this iconic mode of transport has shaped their lives over the past 15 years. Since its inauguration in 2009, the metro has grown into a lifeline for commuters, offering convenience, cost-effectiveness, and a sustainable alternative to driving. From working professionals to students and tourists, Dubai Metro has played a pivotal role in the city's transformation into a global hub of connectivity and mobility.

A game changer for daily commuters

For many residents, the metro has become essential in their daily routines. For Mohammed Asim, a 50-year-old businessman, Dubai Metro was a saviour for his commute. He recalled being one of the first passengers in the Metro on September 9, 2009. “When Dubai got its Metro, everybody was excited and everyone wanted to take a ride,” said Asim, a businessman.

“I have been commuting on the Dubai Metro for the last 15 years, and it has transformed my daily journey. Before the metro, I relied on the Dubai bus, which took me over two hours each way,” said Asim.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Thanks to the metro, my commute time has reduced to just 40 minutes since the day it started. I have witnessed the Metro’s evolution, from a handful of stations to the extensive network we see today. The Metro is truly a lifeline for Dubai residents, offering fast and easy access to prime locations across the city,” he added.

Dubai Metro in 2009. KT file

According to Asim, what sets the Dubai Metro apart from others he has used around the world is its cleanliness. “Everything is always spick and span. I have travelled to many cities, and no metro system compares to Dubai in terms of how well it is maintained,” said Asim.

A lifeline for a busy homemaker

Jennifer Paul, who has been living in Dubai since 1976, vividly remembers the excitement in the air when the Metro was launched. “I was 35 years old back then but more eager to get on the Metro than my two young kids,” gushed Jennifer.

“Today, as a homemaker, with a busy social life but who does not drive, the Metro is her lifeline which helps her run errands, attend parties, and generally get to every nook and corner of the bustling city. I don't miss any event nor do I feel handicapped because I don't drive,” she said.

Young Emiratis experience their first Dubai Metro ride on September 10, 2009. Photo: KT file

Paul further added that the city is so well connected and the Metro is so sophisticated and easy to use that it has been a lifesaver for her. “When we have guests over from other places, it is a lot easier to hop from one place to the other without getting stuck in traffic or having to search for parking,” Jennifer said.

Fatima Amal, a university student, has been a dedicated Dubai Metro commuter for the past nine years, using it during her school years and continuing through college. To her, the Metro is more than just a convenient way to get around — it’s a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution that fits perfectly with her student lifestyle.

Dubai Metro in 2024. Photo: KT file

Years of safe commute

For Fatima, the Metro was the most affordable and safest commute for a student. The separate compartment for women has been a factor in making her daily commute comfortable and safe. “As a young woman, the designated women’s compartment has made me feel at ease. It’s not just about comfort; it’s about safety and privacy in a crowded city,” said Fatima.

Dubai Metro in 2024. Photo: Supplied

Though she got her first car in 2022 after settling into her job, Fatima still reminisces about her Metro rides, especially when she reflects on the safety measures across the Metro network. “The police presence at every station is very reassuring. It makes me feel a lot safer, especially when travelling late in the evening or during peak hours. I have never once felt unsafe on the Metro, and that’s something you can’t say about every public transport system,” Fatima elaborated.

Dubai Metro in 2024. Photo: Supplied