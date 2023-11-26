Dubai Metro in new areas: How residents of 9 communities will benefit

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 6:13 PM

The announcement of the Dubai Metro Blue Line on Friday, November 24, has become the talk of the town, and for good reason — the 30km extension is poised not only to significantly reduce travel time but also to serve as a crucial lifeline for residents, connecting them seamlessly to key areas.

Residents, workers, professionals, traders, and students in the nine key areas earmarked for the recently-announced Dubai Metro extension project have welcomed the extension and are eagerly awaiting the forthcoming construction.

The extension will elevate their mobility and accessibility to all major urban centres and other developmental zones in Dubai. The Blue Line will encompass Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. The new line will be connected to the existing Red and Green Lines.

Congestion on key roads within the project area is expected to decrease by 20 per cent when Blue Line becomes operational by 2029, and travel time by Metro within the area is expected to range only between 10 and 25 minutes.

Exciting part

The more exciting part – as noted by long-time UAE resident Mark Tobias, who lives in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), is that he and his neighbours will have a faster and cheaper option going to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

“Practically, six years from now, I will also be able to go to Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Dubai Festival City and Expo City using the Metro from DSO,” he told Khaleej Times.

Another thing Tobias is excitedly looking forward to is seeing Metro trains crossing for the first time over the historic Dubai Creek. “Wow, it will definitely be a breathtaking view while commuting on the Metro,” he added.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a tweet on how trains will traverse through a 1,300-metre long viaduct supporting the elevated railway, connecting Al Jaddaf with Dubai Festival City (DFC) and Dubai Creek Harbour.

Right direction

Moving forward in integrating the metro rail system is a step in the right direction that is highly commended by another long-time Dubai resident. Canadian expat Mousa Neimar, who lives close to DFC, said: "The Blue Line Dubai Metro extension project is a testament to the rapid growth of the city. As a resident living in Dubai since 1996, it’s remarkable to witness connectivity developing at such an advanced pace.”

"At a time when we need to be more eco-conscious, especially when exploring alternative methods of transportation that is more environmentally sustainable, the new Blue Line will play a major role in helping residents living in nearby communities to move around the city faster and more efficiently,” he added.

Blue Line is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aimed at incorporating metro rail systems to be strategically located to serve densely populated areas, business districts, and other important destinations.

“It will also play a key role in supporting the property sector growth as it invites more prospects for residents looking to live in integrated communities,” Neimar noted.

Mousa Neimar

From Dragon Mart to Dubai Marina

Business and tourism will likewise get a major boost because of the Blue Line, according to Chinese trader Lily Wong, who owns a shop at Dragon Mart. She said many of her regular clients living in Deira, Karama or Bur Dubai will find it more convenient to travel to Dragon Mart.

“Many Chinese traders, like me, who live near Dragon Mart, will also find it more convenient to visit our friends and relatives who live in farther areas like Dubai Marina. Once complete, we can use the Blue Line, then transfer to Red Line to go there. We can also hop to Dubai Tram and go around Jumeirah Beach Residence,” she added.

Fahim Amr, who lives in Deira but works for a logistics company in Ras Al Khor, is also excited for the Blue Line. He said once it becomes operational, his travel time between his house and work will be significantly reduced.

“Currently, it takes around one hour to reach office from my place. The metro journey takes about 25 minutes plus there’s another 20-minute trip by bus. Then I walk for another 5 to 10 minutes to reach the office from the bus stop,” said Amr, adding: “I think with Blue Line, I can reach office in just 30 minutes.”

Commuting with friends

Students are also excited to see the rollout of the Metro extension. Friends Ashika and Melissa, who are only 13, said: “Some of our friends who live close to metro stations are a lot more independent because they can take the metro to go places.”

Ashika

Melissa

“When the news first came out, we called each other and shared our excitement,” Ashika, who lives in Dubai Silicon Oasis, said. Melissa added: “I feel happy that there will be a faster and more efficient way of travelling. We can have better mobility to meet friends by just hopping on the metro.

By 2029, they are expected to be in college, and according to RTA, an estimated 50,000 university students in Academic City are anticipated to use the Blue Line.

