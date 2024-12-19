Dubai Metro Blue Line designed to fit nearly 1,000 passengers in each train: Top RTA official

Nearly 1,000 passengers will be able to travel in each train of Dubai Metro's Blue Line, revealed a top RTA official while speaking to Khaleej Times at the sidelines of a press conference for the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project held by the transport authority on Thursday.

The upcoming network, whose construction is scheduled to start in April next year, will be able to accommodate 988 passengers per train across its network of 28 trains.

Once operational on September 9, 2029, the Dubai Metro's Blue Line will serve between 320,000 and 350,000 passengers daily across five major hubs.

This milestone will align with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro Red Line.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority, the 30km line, featuring 14 strategically located stations, not only aims to alleviate traffic congestion significantly in several areas of Dubai, but will also boost the value of land and properties surrounding its stations by up to 25 per cent. It will also offer direct connectivity between Dubai International Airport and key areas along the route, with travel times ranging from 10 to 25 minutes.

The transport authority further announced it has awarded a contract of Dh20.5 billion for the project to three prominent Turkish and Chinese companies: MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC.

Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chief Executive Officer of the railway agency, said, “The new line will serve 200,000 passengers per day by 2030 and gradually the number of commuters will increase to 350,000 by 2040."

"We have considered redesigning the seating arrangements and trains to provide additional capacity with around 988 passengers in each train. This will add a new capacity to our train system," said the official.

Train recalculates to catch-up on lost time

The driverless system is supported by AI technology. It means that all these trains are automatically managed and run by AI softwares.

"So, let's say if the trains, by any means, gets delayed or faces any disruption from the passenger on the doors while getting out or getting in… the train by itself, will recalculate and will catch up the scheduling of the journeys back again," said the CEO.

"This will help maintain the availability of trains across all of the stations in the line. AI will play the big role by automatically providing comfort to people by achieving greater efficiency.”

Advanced brake systems

Shedding light on the cost of this massive project which is being dubbed as one of 'Middle East’s best rail projects', Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “Dh20.5 billion have been spent on this project. Three hundred and fifty thousand passengers will be travelling on this line. It will use the latest technologies to reduce the use of power."

"The 'brake systems' will be advanced. The designs will be new and improved as compared to what it was 15-20 years ago. The Blue Line will be one of the best projects implemented in the Middle East.”

The Blue Line aligns with urban planning initiatives such as the 20-Minute City, aiming to ensure that over 80 per cent of services are accessible within a 20-minute commute and encouraging transit-oriented development (TOD).

Spanning 15.5 km of underground tracks and 14.5 km of elevated tracks, the Dubai Metro Blue Line will include 14 stations along its route. It will feature three interchange stations: Al Khor on the Green Line, Centrepoint on the Red Line, and International City (1). Standout architectural station A standout architectural station will be constructed in Dubai Creek Harbour, serving as a key highlight of the project. The Blue Line will also introduce Dubai Metro’s first-ever crossing over Dubai Creek via a 1,300-metre bridge. Al Tayer said, “The new line ensures seamless connectivity and integration between Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines through two routes. The first route starts at Al Khor Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf, passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor, before reaching International City (1), an interchange station.” He added, “From there, it continues to International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This 21-kilometre route includes 10 stations and features a mix of underground and elevated tracks. The second route begins at Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqaa to the interchange station at International City (1). This 9-kilometre route comprises four stations. The project also includes the construction of a train depot in Al Ruwaiyah 3.” ALSO READ: Dubai Metro Blue Line to start operations on September 9, 2029, RTA announces Look: 79 Dubai Metro trains refurbished; RTA completes maintenance of 189km track on Red, Green Lines Dubai: Your Nol card guide; all you need to know about RTA's public transport pass