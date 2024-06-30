Dubai Harbour bridge to slash commute time from 12 minutes to 3

Dubai Harbour bridge project. Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM

A bridge that links the Dubai Harbour to a major highway will cut travel time from 12 minutes to three, it was announced Sunday. The Dh431-million Dubai Harbour bridge will have two lanes in each direction and connect the residential seafront destination with the Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract to construct the 1.5-km bridge, which will have a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project provides a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. It extends from the 5th intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour,” explained Al Tayer.

The authority did not reveal when the project would be completed.