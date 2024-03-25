Dubai: Free international calls offered to metro users during Ramadan

One vehicle lost control during their stunt, swerved off the road, spun, and collided with a rail barrier
Dubai Metro stations now host special phone booths connecting commuters with their loved ones worldwide, courtesy of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)'s 'We Bring You Closer' campaign.
Metro users can make free international calls to connect with their loved ones during the holy month of Ramadan. In collaboration with Keolis, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, four telephone booths have been set up at four stations, including Al Ghubaiba, Union, and Jebel Ali Metro stations.
Millions of expats in the emirate leave away from family during this holy period, and these phone booths installed in the stations offer an invaluable opportunity to strengthen familial bonds and connect with friends.
Throughout the holy month, RTA introduced a series of humanitarian and community-driven initiatives under the theme “Journey of Good”. These initiatives, in collaboration with volunteers from the RTA and Keolis, Dubai Metro and Tram's Operator, aim to enhance community engagement and teamwork. Through these concerted efforts, a variety of Ramadan-focused activities, events, and initiatives will be delivered, targeting an inclusive community comprising the RTA's employees, bus, delivery bikers, and truck drivers, along with workers and Abra riders.
The Modes of Good initiative, an expanded version of RTA’s Meals On Wheels annual initiative, extends the spirit of giving through various modes of transport. It's a charity effort that mobilizes RTA's staff and volunteers from diverse backgrounds to prepare and distribute 8,000 meals during Ramadan. The distribution is carried out with a special bus and Abras designated for this purpose. Each year, this initiative supports bus drivers, delivery bike riders, truck drivers, and Abra riders. Additionally, the initiative's volunteers make special visits to worker accommodations to hand out meals, reinforcing the community bond.
RTA, in cooperation with charitable societies, is launching the Ramadan Tent Project, in partnership with the Beit Al Khair Society. This initiative is aimed at providing 2000 Iftar meals to fasting individuals by setting up a dedicated tent.
There are a variety of internal initiatives of RTA employees that include the How to Prepare for Ramadan initiative encompasses three remote workshops designed to highlight healthy fasting habits and highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced diet before the commencement of the holy month.
To promote communication, RTA has initiated Ramadan Bazaar and Iftar Gathering to unite staff members and leaders over the iftar meal. Through this initiative, RTA aims to foster social communication between employees and diffuse a culture of tolerance, which will reflect positively on the work environment.
