Dubai company completes trials of UAE's first driverless trucks

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:28 PM

A Dubai-based company has successfully completed the first stage of trials for the UAE’s first driverless trucks, it was announced on Wednesday.

Evocargo said the trials “were carried out on a set route in a closed area” of the Dubai South Logistics District.

The unmanned electric truck, called Evocargo N1, navigated a predefined route and was tested with other road participants like automobiles, trucks and pedestrians. The tests measured Evocargo N1’s object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops, according to the company.

The truck’s autopilot system was also put to test in a full range of manoeuvres, including parking, reverse parking, turning and reverse turning. The route management, remote monitoring and control were also tested.

Evocargo, a logistics service provider that develops and provides electric autonomous transportation platforms, noted: “No failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.”

The trial for the driverless trucks was first announced back in December 2022, in line with Dubai’s goal of transforming 25 per cent of total transportation in the emirate autonomous by 2030.

The lifting capacity of Evocargo N1 is 2 tonnes, and it can accommodate up to six Euro pallets moving at 25 kmph for up to 200km. Charging a vehicle for a full day’s operation takes 40 minutes to six hours, depending on the outlet.

Its security system has four tiers, such as the computer vision of the space around the vehicle, an automatic diagnostic system, a remote-stop system, and a standby pneumatic braking system.

In a previous statement, Evocargo said “automatic pilot systems increase the efficiency of freight transportation while significantly reducing truck downtime. Robotisation and using electricity and hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional fuel offer cost efficiencies.”