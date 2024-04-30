Dubai: Can flood-hit motorists drive without vehicle number plates?

KT Photo: Shihab

During the severe weather on April 15 and 16, several UAE residents lost their vehicle number plates. As normalcy returned following roadblocks and waterlogging, many motorists found themselves with a pressing question: Can those who lost their number plates in Dubai temporarily use their vehicles?

Dubai Police have confirmed to Khaleej Times, stating that motorists are permitted to utilise their vehicles "only when they go to the RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) to collect a new car plate."

Authorities clarified vehicle owners must first apply for a "To Whom It May Concern" certificate, which can be done online via Dubai Police website.

Residents who have Dubai-registered vehicles damaged due to floods and other natural disasters, no longer need to bring their cars to the police station to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate. All they have to do is simply send a photo of the damaged vehicle.

After getting an electronic copy of the certificate, the car owner can go to any RTA Customer Happiness Centre or Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centre to collect the vehicle plate replacement.

“In this situation motorists can use their cars temporarily without getting any fines,” Dubai Police noted.

In Dubai, drivers must ensure their licence plates are clear and easy to read. Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch a hefty fine of up to Dh3,000, and 23 black points.

Two weeks after the UAE experienced its largest single day of rainfall in 75 years, several number plates can still be seen on some side streets of Dubai, especially in areas that experienced widespread flooding.

