Dubai bans truck movement on key Emirates Road stretch during evening peak hours from 2025

Authorities in Dubai have announced restrictions on truck movement along Emirates Road during evening peak hours from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The new restrictions take effect on January 1, 2025, and specifically target the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the move is part of its strategy to “expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai”.

“This will enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards across the emirate,” the authority said.