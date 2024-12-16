Dubai bans truck movement on key Emirates Road stretch during evening peak hours from 2025

In April 2024, the RTA began expanding truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during certain hours
Authorities in Dubai have announced restrictions on truck movement along Emirates Road during evening peak hours from 5.30pm to 8pm.
The new restrictions take effect on January 1, 2025, and specifically target the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the move is part of its strategy to “expand the truck movement ban on key roads in Dubai”.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“This will enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and increase road capacity for private vehicles on the designated streets, while improving road safety standards across the emirate,” the authority said.
In April 2024, the RTA began implementing and expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours.
ALSO READ:
Got an interesting story to tell in the UAE? We want to hear all about it. Write to the nation's best reporting team, as we cover the emirates like no one else.