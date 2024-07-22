Dubai authority cracks down on overloaded trucks, heavy vehicles

Supplied photo

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:45 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:48 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai recently launched several inspection campaigns targeting overloaded heavy vehicles and trucks.

The main goal of these campaigns is to improve transportation safety and raise traffic safety standards for all heavy vehicle drivers across the Emirate. The campaigns also aim to raise drivers' awareness of the protruding and overloaded cargo hazards.

The inspections have been carried out on roads experiencing high traffic of heavy vehicles and trucks in the emirate, specifically Al Maktoum International Airport Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Emirates Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road.

"The risks of overloaded cargo include truck rollovers, falling materials, endangering other road users, and compromising the lifespan of roads. Drivers were warned not to transport hazardous and flammable materials without proper licensing," said Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA.