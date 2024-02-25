Dubai: 5 new flyovers to help ease traffic congestions on Al Khail Road

Photos: Supplied

Travel time on Dubai’s Al Khail Road will be slashed by 30 per cent as a new Dh700 million project was announced Sunday. The Al Khail road improvement project will see five bridges constructed, eliminating traffic congestions along the highway.

Road improvement works will be carried out in multiple locations including Zabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadeer Al Tair and Jumeirah Village Circle. The contract for the project has been awarded.

Al Khail Road is one of Dubai’s key traffic corridors stretching from the Business Bay crossing to its junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, encompassing six lanes in each direction.

The improvement project will enhance the capacity of roads that run parallel to and support Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates roads, according to Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Boosting traffic flow in 7 locations

The RTA said the project will enhance seven locations along Al Khail Road:

Zabeel, particularly between Oud Metha Street and Financial Centre Street intersections: This includes constructing a three-lane bridge to link traffic from Zabeel Palace Street and Oud Metha Road directly onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Roads that link the traffic inbound from Al Khail Road heading to Financial Centre Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road will also be improved.

Meydan between Al Meydan and Ras Al Khor roads’ intersections: It covers the construction of a two-lane bridge linking traffic from Al Meydan Road onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira. Roads will be improved to connect the traffic coming from Al Khail Road heading to Ras Al Khor Road.

Al Quoz 1 between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Al Waha Street: The project entails the construction of a two-lane bridge to link the traffic from Al Meydan Road onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Improvements will help link the traffic from Al Khail Road to Al Waha Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street.

Ghadeer Al Tair between the intersections of Al Meydan Road and Latifa bint Hamdan Street: It includes the construction of a two-lane bridge to link the traffic from Latifa Bint Hamdan Street onto Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira. It will also help link the traffic coming from Al Khail Road heading to Al Meydan Road.

Jumeirah Village Circle between Hessa and Al Khamila streets: The construction works include a two-lane bridge to link the traffic coming from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street. Upgrades will enhance traffic connectivity from the Jumeirah Village Circle to Al Khail Road in the direction of Deira.

Al Jaddaf: A new lane will enhance traffic flow in the direction of Deira to increase the road's capacity by approximately 2,000 vehicles per hour.

Business Bay: The road at its entrance will be widened by adding an extra lane to ensure smoother flow to Business Bay area from Al Khail Road.

In 2012, the RTA completed had upgraded Al Khail Road by transforming roundabouts into flyovers.

