Dubai: 300 new taxis to hit roads as RTA expands fleet to 6,000

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 1:39 PM

Residents can expect a more efficient transport in Dubai with 300 new taxis expected to hit the roads.

DTC today announced that it had been awarded 300 new plates at the latest Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auction.

The award increases DTC's taxi fleet to almost 6,000 vehicles, increasing its taxi market share to 46 per cent. This will help DTC serve the growing demand for sustainable and efficient transport in the emirate, driven by robust population and economic growth.

The expanded fleet is also expected to generate an additional Dh100 million in annual revenues.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented, "The award of 300 new plates is a key part of DTC's fleet expansion strategy. In 2024 our fleet has grown by approximately 10 per cent, reaching nearly 9,000 vehicles across all our segments, which include taxis, limousines, buses, and motorcycles.

"Our investment in growth, innovation and customer-centric solutions underscores our position as the leading transport operator in Dubai."

Of the 300 new plates, 25 per cent will be allocated to electric taxis, underlining the company's commitment to sustainability, he noted. "This move is part of the company's strategy to transition towards innovative low carbon mobility solutions and support Dubai's net zero emissions target by 2050."