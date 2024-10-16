Dubai: 2 private companies get licence to operate EV charging stations

Image used for illustrative purpose

The first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for electric vehicle charging stations in Dubai have been issued to Tesla and UAEV, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced on Wednesday during GITEX Global 2024.

The awarding of licences to operate EV charging stations “addresses the rising demand for more EV charging stations in Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Dewa managing director and CEO.

Al Tayer underscored “the comprehensive regulatory framework reflects DEWA’s commitment to facilitating private sector participation in advancing sustainability and reducing emissions in the mobility sector.

Photos: Supplied. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (Dewa) awarding the licence to UAEV

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (Dewa) awarding the licence to Tesla

“It also encourages investment in green mobility infrastructure in Dubai, contributing to enhanced quality of life, the innovative use of clean energy, and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection,” he added.

Dewa launched the region's first public EV charging infrastructure back in 2014.