Dubai: 100 taxi drivers awarded for exceptional performance

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 4:53 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently recognised the exceptional performance of 100 Ideal Taxi drivers through the Taxi Sector Excellence Award.

The ceremony took place at RTA’s Head Office in the presence of Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and Nabil Yousef Al Ali, Director of Drivers’ Affairs - leader of the team overseeing the Taxi Excellence Awards, in addition to several directors and representatives from taxi franchise companies.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport Agency, said, “The drivers who received the ‘Ideal Driver’ accolade were recognised for their exemplary performance in fulfilling their responsibilities with exceptional quality and adherence to the standards of excellence set for the award."

"RTA employs a precise evaluation system under the revised Excellence Award Policy for Taxis. This system rates drivers based on several criteria, notably being free from valid complaints, traffic violations, accidents attributable to the driver, and breaches of service quality in their records. The assessment process is marked by its transparency through the establishment of a dedicated Follow-up Team and communication with franchise companies to identify and nominate excellent drivers.”

“This award aims to enhance customer service and foster a competitive spirit among drivers and their companies to elevate traffic safety and awareness, increase customer satisfaction, and motivate drivers towards exceptional performance and adherence to the highest quality standards and pioneering in delivering services," he added.

The Roads and Transport Authority applauds the competitiveness among Dubai's taxi companies and acknowledges the efforts made by all companies, which have led to unprecedented growth in the taxi industry. This growth spans e-hail taxis, hourly vehicle rentals, and the Hala Taxi service. RTA is committed to the ongoing enhancement of the taxi service, recognising its role in serving the daily mobility needs of Dubai's residents.

The drivers expressed their appreciation and delight for this recognition, viewing it as a testament to RTA's commitment to its partners in the taxi industry. It underscores the importance of joint efforts to ensure customer satisfaction and adherence to RTA’s regulations and traffic laws.

