Dh3,000 fine in UAE: Authority cracks down on abandoned cars in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:15 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region have launched a crackdown on abandoned cars.

Teams from the municipality rolled out an awareness campaign and ramped up inspections to clear parking lots and public places of abandoned cars. The officers clarified the rules that must be followed to prevent health hazards.

In photos shared by state-run news agency Wam, officers are seen placing stickers on dusty cars that had been left parked at yards for long periods. Some of them are at parking lots, while others are in front of houses.

Abandoning cars is an offence punishable by a Dh3,000 fine and vehicle confiscation.

Besides boosting awareness, Al Dhafra's campaign is aimed at safeguarding public health, keeping spaces clean and tidy, and ensuring sustainable waste management.

Residents are urged to always maintain their cars' cleanliness and refrain from leaving them outdoors for long periods.

(With inputs from Wam)

