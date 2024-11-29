Carpool, avoid peak-hour: UAE motorists brace for changes as Dubai plans new Salik tolls fees

As Dubai plans to implement 'dynamic' Salik toll gate fees and parking prices, UAE motorists intend to adjust their daily commutes.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies in 2025 as part of the city's “comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow.”

Few drivers may adjust their routines, waking up earlier than usual to take advantage of the toll-free window, while others may choose to come in later to avoid peak-hour charges. Concerns are rising among residents who worry about the impact on their household budgets, especially those with fixed office or class schedules. Some also consider requesting an additional transport allowance to offset the toll costs, while others plan to switch to carpooling or public transportation.

Salik will be adjusted by the end of January 2025. Motorists will enjoy toll-free passage between 1am and 6am. On weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 (a Dh2 hike) during morning peak hours (from 6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours – between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am – the toll will be Dh4 (same as the current charge). On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

By the end of March 2025, new parking fees will be Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other paid public parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours – from 10am to 4pm, and from 8 pm to 10pm.

Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays and public holidays. A new congestion pricing policy will also be introduced around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) during major events in February 2025.

Dr Mostafa Al Dah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of the traffic studies section at Dubai Police, said, “The variable timing might benefit those who commute to work for night shifts or early in the morning when the roads are empty anyway.”

The traffic safety researcher said Dubai’s Salik toll fee adjustment was inevitable. Al Dah told Khaleej Times, "Salik charge hasn't changed since introduction in 2007, but, for example, London’s congestion charge has gone up three-fold – from £5 to £15 in 2020 – since it started in 2003.”

He added, "And regarding parking near the DWTC, I would be curious to see the effect of that. Recently, I gave myself two hours to get there – because I chose to go by private car – and still struggled to find a good parking spot. I think it is time to rethink the movement of people at such big events."

Hike in household budget

Filipino entrepreneur Michael da Costa said the Salik fee hike will only mean one thing: additional household expense. He said, "As a parent who commutes/drives the kids to school daily, this toll increase will significantly impact our household budget. While I understand the need to address traffic congestion, simply increasing tolls may not be the most effective solution.

“Our roads remain congested during peak hours, even on alternative routes. To truly alleviate traffic, a more comprehensive approach is needed, such as implementing flexible work hours and hybrid work models for employees and students," added Da Costa, a director for PR and media at the Philippine Business Council - Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Zayaan Ali, 20, a second-year computer engineering student at BITS Pilani, Dubai, added, "The flexible, dynamic pricing scheme will prove to be more expensive for me as I have a fixed schedule in my university from 7.30am to 3.40pm. So unfortunately, my timings will fall exactly within the higher toll bracket"

As a remedy, he added, "I will have to make adjustments by opting for carpooling among friends or commuting by bus instead.”

‘Peak hour charges are unavoidable’

Long-time Dubai resident Richelle Wingco-Fosberry, head of operations at Mojo PR, is doubtful whether the dynamic pricing scheme will save her money. She said: “Personally, the peak hours are unavoidable as they coincide with my work and meeting schedules. I will leave home during off-peak hours on other days to avoid traffic and additional Salik costs.

“If I had flexible working hours, I could adjust my daily commute to avoid peak times. However, with a standard 9-to-5 job, this isn't feasible. Fortunately, working from home twice a week is a great perk that helps mitigate some of the impact of the new pricing scheme,” she added.

Sharrah Khilawala, senior communications consultant, added, “This new scheme will significantly increase my monthly expenditure. I live in Sharjah and commute to Dubai Media City, while my husband travels to Umm Suqeim. We already spend a lot on Salik since we drive separately due to differing work schedules. With this dynamic pricing, our expenses will almost double, making it challenging. I’m not in favour of this move as it adds unnecessary pressure on regular commuters like us. My husband and I might carpool to cut down on Salik expenses.”

For Mayank Chaturvedi, director at Brand Sentry, "The new tariffs for parking and Salik are only going to worsen the traffic situation and increase the financial burden on the daily commuters. Alternative routes are either longer or also subject to Salik, which ultimately increases the overall time and cost for daily commuters. My usual route from Sheikh Zayed to Business Bay has gotten almost 40 minutes longer and also expensive. To truly help commuters, reduce traffic, and save costs, we need solutions that are both fuel- and cost-effective." Leave early, request additional allowance More residents fear the variable rates would increase their expenses. Mohammed Abu Hamdan, who lives in Al Nahda, Sharjah and crosses Salik gates daily to reach his workplace in Al Quoz, said, "I take [the route with] Salik in the morning while heading to work and again in the evening on my way back. I spend around Dh8 to Dh12 daily depending on traffic flow on different routes, which adds up to over Dh300 monthly. However, with the revised toll rates, I fear my expenses will exceed Dh500, especially with family outings and weekend plans. Firas Mostafa, a resident of Abu Hail, is also worried about the revised toll charges. His daily commute takes him through Salik gates on Al Maktoum and Garhoud Bridge. "I have to now change my route by taking Infinity Bridge. But the traffic after crossing the bridge is unbearable," he noted. "Now I am planning to leave home early and pass through these gates just before the peak-hour charges start," he said, adding: "I will also be requesting my manager to adjust my shift timings so I can start late and finish late, avoiding the higher tolls altogether." For Syed Basit, a marketing executive, "I am on the road throughout the day, travelling for client meetings. My company provides a Salik allowance of Dh300, but with the new charges, I'll have to calculate my routes to stay within this limit carefully. "Passing through toll gates before 8am to reach the office on time and returning late in the evening is not always feasible. I plan to request my company to increase the allowance because managing the cost while also ensuring timely client meetings will be a challenge," he added.