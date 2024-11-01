Ajman announces 50% discount on traffic fines

A 50 per cent discount on traffic fines starting November 4 until December 15, 2024 was announced by Ajman Police on Friday.

In a post on social media platform X, the authority said the discount covers all the fines on violations committed in Ajman before October 31. This new initiative also covers the cancellation of the seizure of registered vehicles and traffic points.

The authority, however, said that it doesn't cover the "aggravated violations". The aggravated violations that are not included in the decision are recklessly driving a light or heavy vehicle, truck drivers overtaking in a place where overtaking is prohibited, exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80kmph, and making changes to the vehicle without prior authorisation.

The authority called on all vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to pay accumulated violations, and to comply with traffic rules to ensure traffic safety.

On October 1, 26 locations have been identified for installing electronic gates to catch traffic violators in Ajman as part of the smart monitoring system that was activated on October 1.

This AI-operated system utilises smart monitoring with cameras to detect violations such as using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. The smart system aims to reduce road accidents and enhance traffic safety for both drivers and pedestrians, Sheikh Major General Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said.

According to the authority, issuing violations using smart systems contributes to providing the highest levels of traffic safety and avoiding the negative consequences of driving a vehicle with an expired licence.