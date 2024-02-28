Abu Dhabi's new unified bus fares start from today; passes, concessions explained

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:41 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:55 AM

Abu Dhabi introduced a new public transport fare system that integrates city and suburban transport services into the 'Standard Service', which will be implemented on February 28.

The 'Standard Service' fare will be set at Dh2 (boarding fee) plus an additional 5 fils for every kilometre crossed - with the cost capped at Dh5 per journey, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), as confirmed by the department to Khaleej Times.

This aims to include wider geographic areas with a simplified and user-friendly fare system to enhance the overall public transport experience in Abu Dhabi.

Passengers using public transport buses can seamlessly transfer between services without incurring an additional Dh2 boarding fee. Below are the conditions:

Tap- in to the other service within 60 minutes of the last tap-out.

Not to transfer in the opposite direction of the journey.

Maximum 2 transfers using 3 buses.

Transfer conditions apply between Abu Dhabi Link service and public transportation bus Standard Services.

Calculating the cost of a single journey when switching buses:

Fares are calculated based on the distance traveled between the point of boarding and alighting. It is mandatory to tap the 'Hafilat' card on the reader when boarding and alighting from each bus to ensure that the journey is considered a single trip.

Failure to tap the card may result in penalties and the deduction of the cost of the entire bus route when using the card again. This applies in the event of missing to tap-out when transferring between services or using the bus again, as it is assumed the passenger continued riding until the end of the route. Passengers are advised to remember to tap their card on the reader when boarding and alighting from each bus.

Public transport passes:

The department has expanded the geographical range of public transport passes so that the Standard Service will include city and suburb areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra (excluding intercity services). Public Transport Passes are now at the following prices, and is effective as of the date of purchase:

7-day pass is worth Dh35

30-day pass is worth Dh95

Updated pasess will be sold as of February 28th, 2024.

Passes operating under the previous system will stop being sold as of February 27.

No changes have be made to the free annual passes for seniors and people of determination plus one companion, as well as the annual passes for students valued at Dh500.

These passes will continue to provide coverage for the Standard Service in all areas across the emirate, excluding intercity services. Additionally, transportation remains free for individuals aged 10 years and below.

All passes issued before February 28 will remain valid until their expiration; it will be active within the city only in Abu Dhabi, Al ain Ain and Al Dhafra; and does not cover the suburbs areas- Standard Service are not inclusive.

Subsidised prices for Emirati families:

Emirati families of limited income enrolled in social support programmes are entitled to subsidised public transport passes. Accordingly, the 7-day pass is offered at a rate of Dh30, while the 30-day pass is at Dh80.

