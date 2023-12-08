Abu Dhabi runs first 24/7 intercity bus service to Dubai for COP28

Supplied photos

For the first time, Abu Dhabi is operating a 24/7 bus service to Dubai, serving the delegates of the ongoing COP28.

The all-electric fleet of nine buses carry out 44 trip every day — shuttling passengers from Terminal A of Abu Dhabi International Airport to the COP28 venue at Expo City Dubai.

The initiative has been launched by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi, under its Green Bus programme.

“What distinguishes this service is that (it is) the first to provide intercity bus transportation between emirates, running 24 hours a day," said Ateeq Al Mazrouei, director of the planning department at ITC.

Covering a distance of 520km a day, these electric bus operations help reduce carbon emissions by 3.7 tonnes per day.

What happens after COP28?

The buses will be integrated into Abu Dhabi's public transport fleet after COP28, which ends on December 12.

“It will gradually be introduced as the expansion of green bus services in Abu Dhabi continues.”

Once integrated, the fleet is expected cover about 3,150km a day and contribute to an annual reduction of more than 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. An electric bus takes only two hours to charge.

The initiative is a “pivotal step” towards reducing the environmental impact of public transport and in support of Abu Dhabi's environmental protection efforts. It comes as part of the emirate’s commitment to promote eco-friendly transport and provide services that effectively meet the needs of residents and guests.

“This initiative is committed to establishing a comprehensive transportation system that implements the strategy set by the Abu Dhabi Government to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050,” Al Mazrouei said.

