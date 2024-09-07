Abu Dhabi: Partial closure announced on Dubai-Al Ain road for over a month

The fox was first recorded in the country's mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since
A road closure has been announced on Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan street, the road that connects Dubai to Al Ain.
The road in Al Tiwayya area will be closed from September 8 (12am) to October 24, authorities said in a post on X. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite side.
Abu Dhabi Mobility also announced a partial road closure of Zayed the First street from September 8 (12am) to September 9 (5am). The closure will be on the two right lanes.
Another road that will be partially closed is Nahyan the First Street, from September 8 to October 8, with the two left lanes being closed.
