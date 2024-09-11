E-Paper

Abu Dhabi: Now, 'drive' a simulator, learn from robots about road safety

Through the campaign, the police will also give gifts, organise lectures, and distribute brochures

Web Desk
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police/Facebook
Photo: Abu Dhabi Police/Facebook

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM

Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 10:44 AM

Abu Dhabi Police's robots hit the road to educate the public about traffic laws and increase safety awareness.

The police also installed a driving simulator, using virtual reality, where residents can engage in an experience that closely mimics the mechanisms used in driving (braking, steering the wheel etc). The simulator will also display digital awareness videos, through a rear-view screen, using CGI technology.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With school in full swing, the digital traffic patrol will also involve home visits and directives to private drivers, domestic workers, parents, and other community members on how to properly handle children inside the vehicle and on the road.

These efforts come as part of the digital patrol that promotes adherence to rules and regulations among drivers, families, students, and different types of road users.

Through the campaign, the police will also organise lectures, give gifts, and distribute brochures.

Major Ahmed Abdullah Al-Mhairi, Director of the Digital Traffic Awareness Project, said that the Digital Traffic Education Patrol comes as part of ongoing interest in providing new proactive services that are in line with governmental and future trends in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

