Abu Dhabi announces unified fares for all public buses; cost capped at Dh5 per journey

Abu Dhabi's transport authority on Tuesday announced that it is unifying the fare structures for all public buses in the emirate. The basic bus fare for both the city and suburban areas will now be Dh2, plus 5 fils per kilometre — with the cost capped at Dh5, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

When a passenger rides more than one bus to reach his final destination — whether from the city to the suburbs or back — he no longer has to pay the Dh2 base fare multiple times, the centre explained.

Paid via the 'Hafalat' smart card at the end of the trip, the cost is calculated from the passenger's boarding destination to his/her last dropoff, the ITC said.

However, the 'free change of buses' is subject to three conditions:

The passenger must change the bus within a reasonable period of time

The number of changes must not exceed two times, which means the trip must be completed using a maximum of three buses.

There should be no change to the opposite direction of the itinerary.

