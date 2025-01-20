Abu Dhabi announces new restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours starting January 27

KT file photo used for illustrative purposes

Starting January 27, new restrictions on heavy vehicles will be enforced on Abu Dhabi’s roads, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on Monday. The move aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the city, as part of an ongoing effort to address the growing volume of vehicles in the capital.

Under the updated guidelines, heavy vehicles—including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment—will be banned from the roads during peak traffic times. From Monday to Thursday, the restrictions will be in place from 6.30am to 9am, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban will apply to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

This initiative is designed to reduce traffic congestion caused by the slower movement of heavy vehicles alongside lighter ones during peak hours. The move also aims to protect infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, from wear and tear caused by the weight of heavy loads.

Abu Dhabi Mobility noted that it is working closely with the Abu Dhabi Police to ensure that heavy vehicle owners adhere to the updated timings.

In a related move, Dubai is also tightening restrictions on truck movement. Beginning January 1, trucks are banned from the Emirates Road during evening rush hours between 5.30pm and 8pm.