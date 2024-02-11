Three UAE soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Somalia

The NCEMA has reaffirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented and that the nation is ready to deal with the dip in temperatures
Three members of the UAE Armed Forces and one Bahraini officer were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia, UAE's defence ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday.
The Ministry of Defence said that two others sustained injuries in the attack.
The statement added that the attack occurred while the soldiers were "performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, which falls within the bilateral agreement between the UAE and the Republic of Somalia in the Framework of military cooperation between the two countries."
The Ministry of Defence extended its condolences to the soldiers' families and wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the attack.
Furthermore, the ministry emphasised that the UAE remains committed to collaborating closely with the Somali government to investigate this terrorist act.
