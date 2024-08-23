UAE residents to join 300km ride to Hague, raise Dh2.3 million for displaced children in Gaza

Tarek Jabi (third from left). Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 9:09 AM

A group of 50 UAE residents have strapped on helmets this week to cycle 300km from Belgium to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands as part of the Cycling4Gaza Challenge (C4G).

The 2024 challenge attracted its largest sign-up yet, with 100 participants gathering in Ghent, Belgium, for the four-day ride that kicked-off on August 22. This year’s focus is to raise Dh2.3 million for the UK-registered Ajyal Foundation for Education’s ‘Safe Spaces for Psychological First Aid and Socioemotional Support’ project, which will provide holistic, context-specific interventions for displaced children in Gaza dealing with war-related trauma and loss.

Tarek Jabi first learnt about the challenge in 2017, when he joined 11 others from the UAE for a 400 km ride across Spain that year, as part of a group of 40 participants. This year, the 35-year-old Dubai resident is C4G’s designated community leader for the UAE, responsible for organising training plans, logistics, and community events for participants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Syrian-Canadian expat told Khaleej Times: “C4G is the perfect opportunity to combine my passion for the Palestinian cause with my love for cycling. Given my grandparents’ journey from Palestine to Syria, then Lebanon, and finally Canada, I also understand first-hand the challenges faced by many in the diaspora.”

“The people of Palestine have needed a spotlight for almost a century. However, with the tragic events that have unfolded since October 7, there has never been a more urgent and critical time to make a difference for the Palestinians.”

Jabi, who is a senior HR partner at a pharmaceuticals company, said he started spreading the word about the challenge in April, helping to boost the number of participants to 50 – the largest turnout from the UAE so far.

“We leveraged the power of social media, posting our ‘why’ for doing the challenge, and organised community outreach efforts, such as information calls and meet-ups in different parts of Dubai to draw attention to the ride,” he added, noting the participant count grew from just three riders.

Organisers said the chosen route is meant to be accessible for cyclists of all abilities, culminating at the ICJ to celebrate its historic ruling on the situation in Gaza and to call for global action for the Palestinian people.

“The ride has four groups based on experience level and average speed, allowing us to cater to those who want to push themselves to their limits and those who prefer a more leisurely pace. We’ve also placed several stops along the way for pictures, coffee, lunches, and engaging with the communities we pass through,” Jabi said.

Getting out of comfort zone

Lebanese mountaineer and public speaker Nelly Attar has joined this year’s ride, even though cycling is “outside her comfort zone.”

“While this isn’t a sport I regularly practise, sports have always been my most effective tool for advocacy. We each have a role to play in supporting Gaza, and I’ve been using my sports-focused platforms to educate and inform my followers,” said the 34-year old extreme sports athlete, who divides her time between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Attar said she is confident that their collective voices will amplify the cause even further. “Together, we can raise greater awareness and crucial funds for the charities tirelessly working on the ground to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.”

Preparation and training

Meanwhile, the UAE's scorching summer did not deter participants from cycling outdoors in preparation for C4G, with many riding several times a week on designated tracks in Al Qudra and DxBike. They also organised group strength and spin classes to complement their training routines.

Haneen Alsliman, a newcomer to the sport, only recently learnt about C4G and didn’t hesitate to join. The 35-year old digital marketing professional said the group sessions were invaluable for learning how to clip into her bike and ride with a peloton for this challenge.