Dubai's Expo City offers families a chance to win summer vacation to 7 destinations

The more tickets purchased with your code, the higher your chances of winning the holiday

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:50 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 2:17 PM

Residents and visitors are invited to join 'The Great Summer Escape' competition by Expo City Dubai for a chance to win a summer holiday of a lifetime.

'The Great Summer Escape' competition runs from July 1 to August 15, 2024, and those who join the competition will have a chance to win one of three dream family vacations to the mentioned locations:


  • Switzerland, Germany, and France
  • South Africa
  • Singapore and Bali

First prize

Whoever wins the first prize, 'The Explorer', will have an all-inclusive package including flights, accommodation, and transportation to Switzerland, Germany, and France for his/her family of four. Their family will enjoy a luxurious vacation, exploring historic sites, vibrant cities, and stunning landscapes in Europe’s top destinations for eight nights.


Second prize

The winner of this prize, 'The Adventurer', will win eight nights in South Africa for a family of four. They will discover and be awed by the amazing wildlife, stunning landscapes, and rich culture of South Africa. This all-inclusive package includes flights, accommodation, and transportation

Third prize

The winner of the third prize 'The Voyager' will win six exciting nights in Singapore and Bali for his/her family of four. This is also an all-inclusive package that includes flights, accommodation, and transportation.

How to join

To join, simply go to Expo City Dubai's Instagram page and click the link in their bio. Once you're directed to their website, click 'The Great Summer Escape'. Click 'Register Now' and fill in all the information. Registering on the website automatically grants you a unique referral code for 50 per cent off all Expo City Dubai attractions.

Register now and keep buying tickets. With every ticket purchased using your unique code, you’ll earn points and you'll be one step closer to a family vacation of a lifetime.

