Temperatures on the rise in UAE: As summer peaks, here is what heat waves actually are

As climate change increasingly impacts the world, the word 'heatwave' has quickly become a part of everyday language.
But, what exactly is classified as a heatwave? The Ministry of Health of and Prevention took to Instagram to clarify the basics of a heatwave. The authority said in the post that "heat waves are a natural meteorological phenomenon arising from the trapping of warm air in the atmosphere".
However, a mere rise in temperature does not mean that a heatwave has occurred. The ministry clarified by stating that heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days.
Sometimes, higher levels of humidity can make the weather feel warmer than it is.
The groups of people that are the most vulnerable to such conditions are: pregnant women, infants, children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.
In order to protect workers from the blazing sun, authorities have sprung into action implementing a series of initiatives. From offering free ice cream to banning outside work in peak hours the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has conducted at least five initiatives to ease the impact of the heat on workers.
