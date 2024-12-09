Syrian Consulate in Dubai announces temporary suspension of passport issuance, renewal services

The Consulate continues to receive all other consular transactions, it said
Photo: File
The Syrian Consulate in Dubai temporarily stopped receiving urgent passport renewal requests until it is reconnected with Damascus’ central passport system, the mission announced on social media.
The consulate will announce, on its page, the resumption of receiving requests for issuance and renewal of passports immediately after the central system resumes its work, it added.
The Consulate said it continues to receive all other consular transactions.
