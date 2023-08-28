'Strength of community, power of sisterhood': Dean of students at Dubai school reveals how she prepared for new academic year

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 5:44 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 2:19 PM

Back to school in Dubai - an event always marked with a mix of nostalgia, excitement, and anticipation. The end of a glorious summer vacation filled with catching up with friends, travelling, and spending quality time with family brings with it the familiar rhythm and routine of school life.

For many, summer vacations are more than just a break; they are a period of rejuvenation. I spent my days recounting old memories with childhood friends and making new ones with my family. Late-night gatherings with family and friends, as well as my travel plans gave me the energy and motivation to gear up for the upcoming academic year. As the vacation came to an end, the preparations began in earnest. New challenges, new students, and a hint of nervous excitement as we discussed the changes and developments awaiting us in the new school year.

Our school has always believed in the strength of community and the power of sisterhood. It's a haven for young women where we learn, grow, and inspire one another. And this year promises to be more exciting than ever. With the addition of the house system, students are keen to showcase their house pride through various school events and competitions.

Moreover, in response to the upcoming COP28, our school is leading the charge in promoting sustainability. The newly developed farm area is not just a testament to our commitment to the environment but also offers students hands-on learning experiences. We're eager to sow seeds, witness the cycle of growth, and better understand our environment's intricacies.

The new academic year also boasts an enriched curriculum, especially in our middle school. This has been a magnet for new admissions, so much so that our secondary division has witnessed an unprecedented surge in student numbers. This high demand is a testament to the trust parents and students place in our school, although it has also meant that some grades in the secondary division are now operating on a waitlist basis.

Back to school is not just about returning to classes; it's about embracing new challenges, forging new friendships, and continuing our journey of empowerment and education.

I could not be prouder to be a part of the American Academy for Girls family! Here's to another fantastic year ahead.

As told to Nandini Sircar

ALSO READ: