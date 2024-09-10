Stay fit while gaming in Dubai: World's first interactive game rooms to launch this month

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:30 PM

As September ushers in the final stretch of summer, residents in the UAE can anticipate a gradual drop in temperatures. This month, along with the cooler weather, Dubai residents have something else to look forward to — a unique entertainment experience that blends gaming and fitness, the first of its kind in the Mena region.

Suitable for anyone aged six and above, the experience offers 10 different levels, ranging from easy to extreme.

Called 'Activate', the facility features nine interactive game rooms with cutting-edge technology that responds in real time, creating an exciting, fast-paced, adrenaline-filled adventure.

Players can team up in cooperative mode or challenge each other in competitive mode. As you advance, you'll see where you rank on the global scoreboard, since every Activate facility is designed with identical game rooms, allowing players worldwide to compete and connect.

Each room can accommodate groups of two to five players, each designed to challenge both physical and mental agility of the players. Combining gaming, entertainment, and physical activity, players can jump, climb, dodge, and solve puzzles across more than 50 games. These include the TikTok-famous Mega Grid, featuring over 500 multi-activated coloured lights, along with high-tech games that merge digital and physical elements like Hoops, Strike, Portals, Press, Hide, and Control.