Someone in UAE will ‘for sure’ win Dh100 million jackpot despite odds: Lottery director

The UAE Lottery operator’s director is confident that someone will “for sure” win the Dh100-million jackpot, despite the odds. In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said there was “no doubt about it”.

“It's a probability game,” said Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which operates UAE Lottery. “There may be two or three draws in a row where someone hits the jackpot, and no one may hit it for a few draws. But yes, absolutely, we've created a game and we believe that someone in the UAE will win the Dh100 million for sure.”

Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in over 8 million. The UAE Lottery was launched late last year, following rigorous regulations by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). In the last four draws, over 60,000 people have won varying amounts of money with 41 people taking home Dh100,000 and one person winning Dh1 million.

Bishop said that these odds were at par with larger games in Europe, US and other parts of the world. “You take the matrix and you lay over the population, I think it absolutely is on par with other large lottery games across the world for sure,” he said.

On asked whether the company was working to better the odds, he said that they were looking at “player preferences, what they play, how much they play and what games they like.” He added that the format of the game is constantly changing, based on what players are enjoying.

He also said that the UAE Lottery was in the process of selling raffle tickets at groceries and fuel stations. Currently, the tickets can be purchased only through its website, and the company will also roll out an app soon.

Newest lottery in the world

According to Bishop, there are “lots of eyes” on the UAE Lottery as one of “the newest lotteries” in the world. “It's not often that a lottery launches,” he said. “So there is a lot of interest in us. What we've done is try to create games that people are going to enjoy but we're also mindful of the fact that we want our players to play responsibly.”

He said the company was sensitive to the fact that some people “may run into trouble”, and wanted to provide “the tools and safeguards” needed. “Our intention is to have a lot of people playing a little, and not a few people playing a lot,” he said. “Most lotteries are geared to entertain but also to be mindful of the player's health and make sure that they're playing in a responsible manner.”

Starting as a lawyer in Arkansas, Bishop’s foray into the world of lotteries happened by chance; he has been associated with some of the top games in the US and Europe.

Now a veteran in the industry, he has been enjoying his stint in Dubai. “I don't think I ever thought, even in the back of my mind, that eventually I would be a lottery director in the UAE,” he said. “But I'm here, and it's exciting. It's a very fast-paced environment right now, so I'm pleased to be here and be a part of this project.”

