UAE: ‘Airport-to-airport visa change’ causes woes for some visitors as permits rejected

Recently, some visitors to the UAE who attempted the ‘airport-to-airport visa change' were reportedly not successful in having their visas approved. After multiple attempts and facing difficulties returning home, they are now back and awaiting the issuance of new visit visas for the UAE.

‘Airport-to-airport visa change’ is a common method used by visitors whose visas are nearing expiration. It involves flying out of the UAE to a neighbouring country, where they apply for a fresh visa while waiting at the airport. Once their visit visa is approved, they fly back to the UAE.

However, travel agents are urging visitors wishing to extend their stay in the UAE to do so without exiting the country. Although this option is more expensive than the airport-to-airport run, it provides a more reliable way to secure an extended stay.

Geoffrey Salatan, CEO of Geof Travel, said the 'airport-to-airport visa change' costs visitors between Dh1,300 and Dh1,500 for a two-month visa.

“Many passengers preferred the A-to-A visa change because it allowed them to return within just a few hours. However, we now recommend extending visas within the country,” said Salatan.

Visa extensions within the UAE are possible for 30 days. “The cost of extending a visa within the country is approximately Dh1,050,” he added.

Khalid (name changed), an Indian national who flew from the UAE to a GCC country last week, said: “I had already cleared two rounds of job interviews and was awaiting the third, which was scheduled for November 25.”

Since his visa was nearing its expiration, the engineer decided to fly to a neighbouring country and return on a new visa to attend the final interview. “When I reached the airport, my return flight was scheduled for five hours later, but to my shock, I had not received my UAE visa,” said Khalid. “I kept calling my travel agent, but he informed me that the visa had not been issued yet, and I would have to wait.”

Even after 24 hours, Khalid's visa still hadn't been approved. “After I had waited for over 36 hours, my agent finally told me the visa had been rejected. Others travelling with me also had their visas rejected.”

With no other option, Khalid had to return to his hometown in India. “The interview has now been rescheduled after the UAE National Day holidays. I am hopeful to land the job and return as a resident.”

Sameer, a Pakistani national, faced a similar situation when trying to complete his airport-to-airport visa change. Sameer, who had been on a visit visa in the UAE, decided to exit the country and return on a new visit visa to spend the winter with his family in Dubai.

“I travelled to Oman on November 21, with my return flight scheduled for the same day after a four-hour gap,” said Sameer, who had hoped for a swift visa approval. However, things took an unexpected turn. “When I arrived at the airport for my return flight, I found my UAE visa had not been approved. I immediately contacted my travel agent, but he told me the visa approval was still pending.”

Despite waiting at the airport, Sameer received no updates. "After 24 hours, my agent confirmed that the visa application had not been approved," said Sameer. "I had no choice but to book a flight back to Karachi and return." Some travel agents told Khaleej Times that they have encountered instances where their clients' visa applications were not approved. "The new visa requirements, which mandate visitors to show proof of accommodation, a certain amount of funds to sustain themselves in the UAE, and return tickets, may be contributing to these rejections," said Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for Outbound Travel at Wisefox Tourism. "We are awaiting further clarification on these changes." Mir Wasim Raja, Manager at Galadari International Travel Services, said: "We have also experienced delays and instances where visas were not approved for some of our clients. It could be that the travellers did not have certain mandatory documents." Khaleej Times has reached out to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) for clarification on the matter and is awaiting their response.