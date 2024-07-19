Some UAE shops switch to ‘cash-only’ payments, flights delayed due to tech glitches

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM

UAE residents didn't expect that they had to carry cash for purchases on Friday afternoon as some shops had to suddenly switch to "cash-only" payments due to some tech issues. The glitches were reported as a massive global cyber outage affected various sectors, from aviation to banking.

Some who were buying groceries or tanking up their cars had to scramble for instant cash as card payments weren't working. Others weren't able to withdraw from ATMs. Travellers were affected, too, due to flight delays.

A surprised Dubai resident told Khaleej Times: “I popped into my local grocery store to pick up water and some milk on way home from a meeting. I was told it was cash only as the store’s POS (point of sale card machine) was not working. The ATM next door was also down so I could not pay as I had no cash. Thankfully, it was a friend’s shop Ajwa in Barsha Heights and they let me take the goods with payment to be done later,” said Mathew.

Meanwhile, when Geethalakshmi Ramachandran went to a petrol station in Jebel Ali on Friday to get gas, she was also shocked when she was told the petrol station would only accept cash payments. “Luckily, I had Dh50,” she added, noting: “I assume it’s going to be more chaotic as I have been receiving messages that card payments are not working in some stores and pharmacies.”

Geethalakshmi Ramachandran

Some big and small retail stores in Abu Dhabi were also affected for a few hours this morning but are reportedly back to normal operations.

“Our card payment was not working in the morning, and we resorted to cash payment. But the tech snag seems to have been fixed as of 4 pm our card payments are working,” a staff at a cash counter of Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society said.

Even point-of-sale systems of small grocery stores were temporarily affected.

“This morning, we had issues with our POS machine, but it’s fine now,” a staff at the cash counter of a grocery store said.

Meanwhile, LuLu Group, running a chain of hypermarkets and retail firms, reported no glitches in its operations.

“We at LuLu Group are not using the affected software, hence, we have not experienced any system outage or disruptions. With regard to our partners getting affected by this crisis, we work with multiple partners to safeguard our systems and ensure seamless operations,” Mohammed Anish, CIO of LuLu Group, said.

A global cyber outage affected major services, including airports, airlines, banks and government institutions on Friday. Some online services of the UAE Government were likewise affected and Dubai International Airport (DXB) confirmed that their operations were temporarily impacted.

The system reportedly stemmed from a bad update pushed by US-based cybersecurity technology firm Crowdstrike that led to PCs and servers running their software to crash and unable to recover.

Delayed flights