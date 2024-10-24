Some UAE mosques to get charging stations for electric vehicles

Some UAE mosques will soon have charging stations for electric vehicles, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced on Thursday.

The authority along with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf), has launched an energy efficiency project in mosques.

In a statement, the authority said the step comes as part of the ministry’s commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and supporting environmental sustainability and reducing emissions resulting from its consumption in the buildings sector.

It also contributes to enhancing green mobility initiatives and providing a supportive infrastructure for the use of electric vehicles, the statement added.