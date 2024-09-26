Some Dubai residents complain of foul odour in their communities, seek relief

Warsan community (KT Photo: Waad Barakat)

Residents in Liwan, Warsan, and International City are grappling with an unpleasant odour suspected to be from a nearby sewage treatment plant that is disrupting their daily lives. They describe the stench as particularly strong from sundown until dawn, making it difficult to find relief.

“The smell is so overwhelming that we can’t even open our windows or step out onto the balcony after 7pm," said Sarah Jafar, a resident of International City. Her family has suffered from headaches and nausea, particularly her children, who have experienced vomiting due to the stench.

Khaleej Times reached out to Dubai Municipality regarding the issue and is currently awaiting a response. Residents have been left feeling helpless as the problem continues to worsen with the changing seasons. The smell is described as a nauseating combination, often likened to a septic tank.

Altered lifestyles

Sarah and her family have resorted to keeping their windows and doors tightly sealed, but the odour still manages to seep in. “Sometimes it goes away for a couple of days, but then it comes back stronger,” she added.

Similarly, Amira Hassan, a resident of Liwan, said, “I used to love spending time on my balcony, but now it’s just not an option.” The odour has impacted not only her enjoyment of outdoor space but also practical necessities. “If I have any laundry, I have to do it in the morning because I definitely can’t put the clothes out in that smell.”

Amira has tried various methods to combat the odour, from burning incense to using air fresheners, but nothing seems to work. “It's a constant battle, and it's taking a toll on our mental and physical well-being,” she said.

Health risks

The issue has become a source of concern for many, with some residents even considering relocating due to the persistent problem. “The smell seeps into our home,” said Ahmed, a resident of Warsan. He suspects the odour is emanating from the nearby sewage treatment plant and added, “In the summer, with the humidity, the issue has gotten worse; the smell even crept into my car.” Ahmed reached out to his building manager to see if there was anything that could be done, but no help was provided.

Doctors have raised alarms about the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to foul odours. “Exposure to unpleasant smells can lead to a variety of health issues, including respiratory problems, headaches, and gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting,” said Dr Mohammad Rashid Farooqui, Specialist Internal Medicine (OGUK Certified Physician) at Aster Clinic, Ras Al Khaimah.

He emphasised that vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions, are particularly at risk. “Children developing respiratory systems make them more sensitive, while older adults may have compromised immune systems,” Dr Farooqui noted.

Dr Mohammad Rashid Farooqui (Supplied)

Tips to tackle odour