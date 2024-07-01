6-day vs 4-day work week: UAE residents back longer weekends

You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
Various groups in the UAE are voicing their support for the country's four to five-day work week, calling it a ‘progressive strategy’ and highlighting that it is crucial to move beyond the outdated idea that longer hours equate to increased productivity.
The discussions are triggered by Greece’s announcement of a six-day work week that kicks off on July 1.
HR professionals, wellness experts, and residents alike emphasise that today's generation values authenticity, mental health, and the intelligent use of technology to boost productivity and personal well-being.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Lately, radio shows and social media platforms in the country have been rife with such conversations, with people deliberating if more nations could adopt shorter work weeks.
Zaid Alhiali, Co-Founder at Marc Ellis, told Khaleej Times: “The recent shift to a six-day work week in Greece stands out when compared to places like the UAE's four-day week in Sharjah and Germany's trial of a four-day week. Whether Greece's model will catch on globally or not is uncertain as different cultural and economic factors are at play.”
He stressed that it is important to realise that different places have different work habits. So, what works in one country might not work in another. “I believe shorter work weeks can improve well-being, focus, and job satisfaction. The biggest concern will, however, be about maintaining productivity.”
In June 2022, a Gallup study found that individuals working six days a week experienced the highest rates of burnout, the lowest levels of overall well-being, and the highest levels of active disengagement. Conversely, those working five days a week showed the highest levels of engagement and the lowest rates of burnout.
Girish Hemnani, a Dubai-based Life Coach and Energy Healer, said, “Sharjah is at the forefront of a transformative approach that could set a global trend. This shift addresses some significant factors that are redefining traditional work paradigms established during the Industrial Revolution. The global pandemic has fundamentally altered our perceptions of work and workplace dynamics, underscoring the value of flexibility and remote capabilities.”
He pointed out that there's also a growing integration of AI tools in the workplace, which streamlines efficiency and frees up time.
“Finally, the rise of Gen Z – this generation champions authenticity, mental health, and the savvy use of technology to enhance productivity and personal well-being. They're not just future workers; they're soon-to-be managers and leaders who prioritise meaningful and balanced work lives. The philosophy here is really about working smarter, not harder,” he added.
Hemnani stressed that the world is undergoing a significant cultural shift in the workplace that values autonomy and challenges the outdated necessity for constant physical presence to gauge one’s commitment or productivity.
Meanwhile, some expatriates in the country said they would never reside in a nation that requires its residents to work six days a week.
Egyptian expat Eman Hussein, and PR professional, who has been living in the UAE for 20 years, said, “I think the entire world is moving towards a more work-life balance approach. Even here in the UAE, we have seen Sharjah doing this, and they’ve been assessing the experience. So, moving to a six day working week model may not work well, and there is a possibility that it may backfire. I personally would never choose to stay in a place where I am demanded to give more to my work than my family and personal care.”
Residents emphasised that maintaining good mental well-being is crucial in today's high-stress environment where achieving a balance between work and personal life is not just a luxury but a necessity for enhanced productivity.
Indian expat Bhavya Rao said: “High-stress levels can diminish productivity, which is detrimental to individuals, businesses, and countries alike. The better option depends on the specific context of the organisation and its employees. For many modern workplaces, the four or five-day work week is becoming increasingly popular due to its potential to enhance productivity and improve employee mental health and overall well-being.”
Notably, Germany has also become the latest testing ground for a four-day week with a new pilot project involving 45 companies that started in February.
“I would prefer at least two days off as that would mean more rest and personal time that can lead to a better job satisfaction. Studies have shown that employees can be more productive during shorter work weeks, focusing better during work hours. Better work-life balance can lead to higher retention rates and attract talent. Fewer commutes can also reduce traffic jams on the roads and reduce carbon emissions,” she added.
ALSO READ:
You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
The country continues to stress the importance of allowing and facilitating the urgent passage of humanitarian relief for the civilians in need
The mosques are nestled between the residential towers and surrounding the famous square – earlier known as Al Khan Bridge
The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008 during the time of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo
Amid the buzz, the Indian tourist told Khaleej Times she was just grateful that her mum had the chance to experience the emirate's luxury and hospitality
Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots
The violators were caught as authorities step up its monitoring of the public's compliance with regulations
Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up