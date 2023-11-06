Sheikh Sultan allocates Dh4.5 million grant to Sharjah libraries

MoFA says these words constitute violation of international law, raise grave concerns of an intent to commit genocide
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to stock Sharjah libraries with the latest publications of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair.
The move aims to support the book industry regionally and globally and facilitate the expansion of publishing businesses. 2,033 Arab and foreign publishing houses are partaking in the event.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, stated that the Ruler of Sharjah's grant constitutes a continuation of Sharjah's efforts in strengthening the publishing industry and the emirate's libraries, both public and government.
The annual generous grant contributes to ensuring libraries are up to date by offering the latest in scientific, literary and other areas of knowledge.
She added that the SIBF is not limited to promoting books and enhancing cultural activity, as it has also become a medium to enable publishers to overcome challenges through several services and facilities that made Sharjah the preferred choice for those working in the book industry, regionally and globally.
ALSO READ:
MoFA says these words constitute violation of international law, raise grave concerns of an intent to commit genocide
The scheme aims to provide investment returns to employees on their end-of-service benefits
With the death toll inching towards the 10,000-mark, the situation is dire for many in the besieged city
NCM has warned community members to refrain from venturing into low-lying areas and valleys during rains
With his book published in his mother tongue of Malayalam, Abdulla hopes to get it translated into Arabic and English
Ministry of Defence to coordinate with ERC, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works
The index has played a crucial role in motivating entities to implement policies supporting gender balance
Emergency calls to 999 had a response rate of 99.7% within 10 seconds