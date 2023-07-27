Sheikh Saeed passes away: World leaders offer condolences to UAE President

Among those who have expressed their sympathies are Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM

Leaders from around the world have expressed their sympathies as the UAE mourned the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday.

Sheikh Saeed — brother of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan — was the representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler and a well-loved leader who held a number of government positions through the years. He passed away after suffering from a health problem.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has sent a message of condolences to the UAE. Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also sent a similar cable to the President, as well as the other leaders of the country.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi also mourned the demise of Sheikh Saeed and offered his sympathies to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to the platform X (formerly Twitter) to offer his deepest condolences:

Masrour Barzani, Prime Miniser of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, also expressed his sympathies:

Foreign missions in the country have also released statements.

Here a tween from the Italian embassy:

A similar post was shared by Israel's consulate in Dubai:

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the UAE, with flags flown at half-mast from today until Saturday. Funeral prayers will be offered at mosques across the country today after Dhuhr, while condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace.

