Sheikh Mohammed wraps up 2024 with UAE's 'historic' success, welcomes 2025 with 'optimism'

With the year coming to an end today, Dubai's Ruler took to social media to reflect on the past year, praising the UAE for its historic achievements.

Wishing prosperity and growth for the country, as well as upon the world, the Ruler said: "Every year, may the Emirates be in glory, pride, prosperity and stability... Every year, may the world be well and at peace... Every year, may humanity advance to new horizons..." wrote Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"The year 2024 has passed, thank God, and the Emirates has achieved historic numbers in all its indicators. We welcome 2025 with greater optimism, greater ambitions, and a greater determination to continue the journey of growth and prosperity."

The leader shared a 85-second video that summed up the country's major achievements in 2024.

These include 140 international deals that the Emirates made with 55 countries, 1,300 new governmental decisions and five million working hours spent on developing laws and legislations.

The UAE was also at the forefront of 223 global indexes and ranked seventh on countries competitive power index. The Emirates ranked fifth on artificial intelligence index. The country also implemented 40 projects, initiatives and national legislations in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence.

The Emirates' non-oil GDP was at Dh660 billion in first half of 2024 whereas foreign trade during the first nine months of 2024 was at Dh2.3 trillion.

When it comes to the UAE's booming tourism industry, 150 million visitors travelled via the country's airports and ports. Rising as a business haven in recent years, the UAE saw 200,000 newly registered companies in the country for the first time in its history.

In order to support sustainability efforts, the UAE issued 87 decisions and initiatives.