Sheikh Mohammed thanks MBRSC team, reviews preparations for MBZ-SAT launch

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 4:37 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the latest developments regarding the MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region named after the UAE President.

The MBZ-SAT, the second satellite being fully developed by an Emirati team, is scheduled for launch which will take place no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket.

During his meeting with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) work team, it was confirmed that once the environmental testing is successfully completed, the final launch preparations will commence.

"The UAE has established itself as a major global player in the field of space science and technology. This achievement has been driven by an ambitious vision aimed at strengthening the UAE's standing among the leading countries in space exploration and the growing capabilities of Emirati talent," the Ruler said.

During his meeting with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) work team, Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the details of the developments in the UAE Astronaut Programme.

"These advancements are crucial for developing solutions that improve the quality of human life and help overcome various challenges," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Emirati astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla, who completed a two-year training programme at NASA, briefed Sheikh Mohammed of the latest developments in the UAE Astronaut Programme.

"We are proud to be working on the most advanced satellite in the Arab world, named after the President of the UAE. We have great ambitions for our country in the future of space exploration, and we pledge to continue achieving milestones that contribute to its global leadership in this field,” said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors MBRSC; Amer Al Sayegh Al Ghaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector at MBRSC.