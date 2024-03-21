Sheikh Mohammed orders setting up of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority

Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 9:30 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued directives to establish the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, to further promote sustainable practices across sectors, to preserve biodiversity, and expand natural reserves and green spaces in the emirate.

The initiative is aimed at creating a solid foundation for the green economy to flourish and enhance Dubai's role in the global movement to combat climate change.

The Dubai Ruler also issued directives to appoint Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani as the Director-General of the newly launched entity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, emphasised Dubai's commitment to becoming one of the world's most environmentally resilient cities and setting an example for sustainable urban development. The newly established authority is aligned with the UAE's objective to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, he said.

By deeply integrating the principles of economic, social, and environmental sustainability into its growth strategies, Dubai seeks to be at the global forefront of sustainable urban development. Sheikh Mohammed underscored the city's dedication to harmonising rapid economic growth with environmental sustainability and resilience to future challenges. With this balanced approach, Dubai aspires to set a benchmark for cities worldwide, demonstrating how sustainable practices can drive prosperity, enhance the quality of life, and contribute to the global effort against climate change, he added.

Sheikh Mohammed said the newly launched authority will be tasked with enhancing Dubai's future preparedness by ensuring the highest standards of sustainable development and biodiversity preservation. He further said that Dubai has set itself the goal of becoming one of the world's top-10 ranked cities in leading environmental and resource sustainability indices by 2033.

The new entity will implement strategic programmes to bolster the sustainability of natural resources in Dubai, optimise the use of local resources, conserve the emirate's biodiversity, accelerate the development of the green economy, and reduce the carbon footprint.

The authority will also assist decision-makers in creating development policies, planning processes, and strategic performance metrics to ensure biodiversity protection, climate change mitigation, and enhanced food security.

The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority seeks to further the emirate's environmental goals by expanding its green cover by 100 percent and increasing the area of protected areas and natural reserves by 60 percent by 2040. Moreover, it will prioritise the conservation of water resources and the adoption of sustainable waste management policies.

Addressing climate change and ensuring food security will be among the authority's highest priorities. The authority will introduce resilient plans for the emirate's infrastructure and services that integrate the principles of eco-friendliness and sustainability. These initiatives aim to safeguard the community against the adverse effects of accidents, disasters, and natural calamities.

The authority's areas of focus extend to initiatives and policies geared towards achieving Dubai's strategic environmental objectives, including a 100 percent shift to clean energy by 2050 and a 90 percent enhancement in air quality according to WHO guidelines by 2033.

Aligned with the objectives of Dubai's Economic Agenda D33, the establishment of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority seeks to raise the contribution of the circular and green economy to the emirate's GDP. Moreover, the authority will further promote green finance initiatives and incentivise the financial sector and banks to prioritise and support green projects, in collaboration with key financial and economic organisations.

