Sheikh Mohammed mourns the death of Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, who passed away on Sunday.
Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter), the Dubai Ruler mourned Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren's passing away and remembered him as a 'loyal advisor'.
He wrote on X: "Today, Dubai bids farewell to Sheikh Muhammad bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, one of its distinguished men, loyal advisors." Sheikh Mohamed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan was a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, the late Dubai Ruler.
Sheikh Mohammed further wrote: "He had a sound opinion and wisdom that stemmed from love and loyalty to the ruler and the ruled. May God have mercy on him, grant him a spacious place in Paradise, inspire his family, and give us patience and solace."
