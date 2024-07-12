Sheikh Mohammed meets with winners of 8th Arab Reading Challenge

Distant Imagery has covered areas like Mirfa coastal lagoon, Al Nouf, Ruwais, Mirfa and Al Hameem for large-scale reforestation
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, met with the winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge led by Ahmed Faisal Ali, the UAE champion of the Arab Reading Challenge, and Sulaiman Khamis Al Khadim who came first in the People of Determination category.
The Arab Reading challenge is the largest reading challenge of its kind in the world. The eighth edition saw participation from 28.8 million students from 50 countries.
In a statement, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Our continued support of reading initiatives stems from our belief that the first message from heaven that was sent down to us was the word 'read'... and that the secret of the development of nations and societies lies in the depth of their culture and knowledge."
Year after year, the Arab Reading Challenge has attracted more students. The first edition in 2015 saw the participation of 3.6 million students from 19 countries, while the 7th edition in 2023 attracted 24.8 million students from 46 countries.
The Ruler also congratulated the qualifiers who made it to the national level of the challenge, applauding their perseverance and urging them to continue reading.
He also extended his congratulations to their parents and teachers, who have played a key role in encouraging the students to be part of the world’s largest Arabic reading movement.
