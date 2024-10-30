Children who fled Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon sit at a shelter in Beirut where they took refuge with their families amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo: AFP file

Dubai's Ruler directed the launch of education programmes in Lebanon on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Lebanon Education Continuity Project (2024-2025) is expected to benefit 40,000 students in Lebanon. The initiative ensures the continuity of education in the Middle eastern country via the Digital School for children interrupted by current events.

These digital channels will help students access content without using any internet connection.

The initiative comes under the UAE Presidents' campaign to support the people of Lebanon and amid the broader humanitarian response which has included emergency aid, food, and healthcare.

The project will use integrated digital platforms to provide educational programs for students and essential tools and training for teachers, underscoring the UAE's commitment to education as a cornerstone of community recovery, sustainable development, and long-term progress.

The project will utilise smart solutions aligned with Lebanon's official curriculum. The digital platform will also be collaborating with various partners and relevant authorities to support children whose education has been disrupted by a lack of resources and adequate infrastructure.

On October 10, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of emergency food aid delivered through MBRGI in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Program to benefit 250,000 people in Lebanon.

Furthermore, the UAE kicked off the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign in October, which drew a massive humanitarian response from the community. Individuals from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, including Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, and business leaders, came together to contribute to relief efforts at collection centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.