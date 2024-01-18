Sheikh Mohammed emphasises the role of tourism in Dubai's economic growth

She asks help from Good Samaritans who may have extra laptops to spare for her daughters' school requirements
Strong partnerships between public and private sectors have been key to Dubai’s success in delivering exceptional tourism services and facilities, the Dubai Ruler has said.
During a visit to One&Only One Za’abeel, the first vertical urban resort in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the pivotal role of the tourism sector in Dubai’s economic expansion. He noted the significant growth of the sector in recent years, driven by an increasing number of visitors.
Dubai is shaping a bright future brimming with new possibilities, with initiatives and projects that are opening new horizons of growth, excellence and innovation, Sheikh Mohammed noted. The emirate has charted a unique path for sustainable development with a strong focus on creating an exceptional environment for investors worldwide to harness the vast opportunities emerging from the emirate’s rise as a leading global business and tourist destination.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai is expanding its world-class infrastructure to realise the vast growth promise of its various sectors, including tourism. He stated that these efforts are accelerating efforts to achieve the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to make the city one of the world's top three urban economies.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director, Investment Corporation of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about One&Only One Za’abeel, the resort developed by Kerzner International. The latest addition to Dubai’s hospitality offerings features 229 opulent hotel rooms and suites distributed across 15 floors. It also has sports facilities and an infinity pool, the longest in Dubai, stretching 120 metres and soaring 100 metres above ground level.
ALSO READ:
The opening of the urban resort in early January comes at a time when the emirate’s tourism industry is experiencing significant growth, providing visitors with a wide range of choices. Recent statistics from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai reveal that by the end of November 2023, the city had a total of 149,680 hotel rooms in 820 establishments. This marks a significant rise from the 145,000 hotel rooms in 794 establishments recorded at the end of November 2022.
She asks help from Good Samaritans who may have extra laptops to spare for her daughters' school requirements
The authority urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
Airport authorities are grappling with unprecedented fog and inclement weather and airline operators in India have set up war rooms at six airports
The 30-year-old lawyer plan to buy a house for her family and bring happiness to their lives
The UAE Cyber Security Council is looking to further grow awareness across global security sectors
The effort is towards eco-friendly transportation solutions as the country strives towards achieving net zero by 2050
Tour operators add extra buses to meet demand as 'visa-change packages' are fully booked for the next 10 days
Four other winners celebrate luxury prizes