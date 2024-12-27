Sheikh Mohammed awards architect whose designs mix modernity with tradition

An architect who creates designs that mix modernity with tradition and nature with identity won this year's Great Arab Minds award in the category of Architecture.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to X on Friday to congratulate architect Sahel Al Hiyari from Jordan on his win.

"He has excelled in numerous distinguished architectural projects, contributed to teaching architecture, and presented his research and works at some of the world's leading universities," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Hiyari was awarded the prestigious award for his pioneering contributions to modern Arab architecture.

His projects emphasise sensitivity to local context and sustainability by using local materials and techniques, preserving natural resources while enhancing cultural identity. His innovative designs reflect a strong connection to nature and the region's geography.

In addition to his architectural work, Al Hiyari has contributed to research on contemporary architecture and has taught at the American University of Beirut, Jordan University of Science and Technology, Harvard University, and Columbia University.