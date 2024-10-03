Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:16 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:06 PM

A new master plan for Expo City Dubai that will have residential facilities for 76,000 people was approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday.

The residential facilities, spanning 3.5 sq km over five districts, will be home for more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.

Terming it as a new chapter in the long-term vision of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors.”

The new plan was approved in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

At the event, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Expo City Dubai embodies Sheikh Mohammed's vision to build a future-ready city that drives sustainability, anticipates opportunities, and constantly raises quality of life.”

As part of the expansion plan, business complexes housing specialised companies will also be set up. A new international exhibition centre worth Dh10 billion will also be established.

The Expo City will not only support the growth of Al Maktoum Airport, Jebel Ali Port and DEC but also offer investors opportunities to capitalise on Dubai Economic Agenda D33. It will also play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which Expo City is named as one of five key urban centres.

The master plan also includes the new global headquarters for DP World, a leading enabler of international trade and one of the UAE’s flagship organisations, and features DEC, a powerhouse of Dubai’s economic growth and one of the key entry points to the city. DEC, too, recently announced plans to increase the size of its current venue.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: "The unveiling of the new master plan further validates DP World’s decision to relocate its global headquarters to Expo City Dubai — a prime location next to Dubai’s Logistics Corridor, linking all the major shipping lines of the world that call on Jebel Ali Port with Al Maktoum International Airport."

“This corridor will reduce sea-air transfer time to less than one hour and is a game-changer for our business."

On similar lines, Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: "Expo City Dubai’s new master plan builds on the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport to provide a significant strategic advantage for businesses in Dubai South, offering unparalleled convenience and enhancing their ability to operate on a global scale."