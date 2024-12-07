Sheikh Mohammed announces massive 'Dubai Walk' project to make city pedestrian-friendly

After Dubai's plans to become a bicycle-friendly city, the emirate announced on Saturday, an extensive plan to make an integrated walking network.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to inform residents the development of walkways spanning 3,300km in a project named 'Dubai Walk'.

Aside from the pathways, it also includes the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels, 112km of waterfront pathways, 124km of green walking trails, and 150km of rural and mountainous pedestrian paths.

This massive project, set to begin in two areas – Museum of the Future and Al Ras – is an effort to make the city pedestrian-friendly all year long. Corridors and areas between buildings will feature innovative cooling solutions.

Watch the video announcing the project, below:

Implementation plan

The project will roll out in three phases, focusing initially on key areas such as Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Mizhar 1, and later expanding to 160 neighbourhoods. It will include pathways for neighbourhoods, urban areas, and tourist spots.

Three main bridges will be created, these are:

1. A bridge on Al Ittihad Street connecting Al Nahda and Al Mamzar.

2. A bridge on Tripoli Street linking Al Warqa and Mirdif.